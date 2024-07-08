Man United and Man City make concrete moves to sign 23-year-old South American

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan international is not a key player for PSG and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

According to the French publication Le10sport, Manchester United and Manchester City have now made concrete moves to sign the player. They will face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona as well.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the two English clubs.

Casemiro was quite underwhelming last season and Manchester United need more options in the defensive midfield role. The Uruguayan international could be a quality long term investment for them and he would be the ideal replacement for Casemiro as well.

At Manchester City, he will add more quality and depth to the side. The Premier League champions are overly dependent on Rodri for the defensive midfield role and Ugarte will add more quality to the side and allow Pep Guardiola to rotate the Spanish international more often.

Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see where Ugarte ends up.

Manuel Ugarte will fancy Man United and Man City switch

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the South American midfielder and he has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football as well. Manchester United and Manchester City are among the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down.

If the two clubs can promise him regular game time, they will be attractive destinations for him. The midfielder will hope that they can secure an agreement with PSG in the coming weeks.