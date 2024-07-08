Man United to make decision on their pursuit of 22-year-old PL ace in a meeting today

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Everton defender Jarrad Brathwaite in recent weeks.

The Red Devils are keen on signing the 22-year-old Everton defender, but the Toffees are demanding a substantial amount of money for the player.

Manchester United have reportedly had an offer turned down for the English defender and they are now set to decide whether to return with an improved offer for the English defender.

Manchester United will hold a recruitment meeting later today in order to discuss their plan of action in the transfer market. According to Daily Mail, they will make decisions on the pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring in defensive reinforcements this summer. They will need to improve the squad if they want to challenge for major trophies next season.

Jarrad Branthwaite would transform Man United

Improving the defensive unit should be one of their priorities. The Red Devils conceded 58 goals in the league last season and it is an area that is in need of improvement. Someone like Branthwaite could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. He is well settled in the Premier League and he has proven himself to be a reliable performer for Everton.

The young defender has the quality to play for the biggest teams in the country and the opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite attractive for him. The Red Devils might not have been at their best in recent years, but they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have a talented squad and the resources to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.

A move to Old Trafford would be a major step up in the career of the Everton defender and he will hope that all parties can come to an agreement.