Manchester City set modest price for wantaway 30-year-old

Manchester City are looking to sell Joao Cancelo before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international, who enjoyed a decent EUROs campaign in Germany before losing out at the quarter-final stage to France, is now set to return to the Etihad having spent last season out on loan with Barcelona.

However, despite performing to a very high standard at the Nou Camp, Barcelona are unlikely to be able to sign the 30-year-old permanently due to their own financial struggles.

Manchester City set Joao Cancelo asking price

Consequently, Cancelo faces an uncertain future, but although he is unlikely to be reinstated by Pep Guardiola following the pair’s public falling out, the full-back is not short of options.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan are strongly interested in offering the former Bayern Munich defender a route out of Manchester with the former already familiar with him following his early career spell in Turin.

Interestingly, despite still having three years left on his contract, the Cityzens appear so keen to offload the wantaway defender that they’ve slapped a modest £21 million (€25 million) price tag on him; boosting both Juventus and Inter Milan’s chances of reaching an agreement.

During his time part of City’s first team, Cancelo, who has lifted seven major trophies, including three Premier League titles, has directly contributed to 30 goals in 154 games in all competitions.