Manchester United considering shock move for Chelsea defender

Manchester United are considering a shock move to sign Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which claims that the Red Devils are considering a move to bring in Chilwell as competition for Luke Shaw.

Chilwell, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2020 for £45 million, has made 106 appearances for the Blues, scoring 9 goals and providing 12 assists.

During his tenure at Chelsea, he has lifted the Champions League trophy and the UEFA Super Cup.

Similar injury woes of Chilwell and Shaw

Despite his impressive performances, Chilwell has faced significant injury challenges, missing 35 games last season due to hamstring and knee problems. He managed only 21 appearances across all competitions, starting in just 13 of them. (Transfermarkt)

Luke Shaw has also had his share of injury woes. The left-back missed 16 games between August and November last season, and after a brief return, he was sidelined again from February onwards for the remainder of the season. (Transfermarkt)

It was due to his initial injury that the club were forced to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan.

Given Shaw’s injury history, Manchester United are keen to bolster their defensive options and add depth to their squad.

While Chilwell could be a valuable addition, the Red Devils must carefully consider his recent injury record.