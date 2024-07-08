Nixon says Newcastle will be letting two goalkeepers leave this summer

According to Alan Nixon, Newcastle United might part ways with two goalkeepers this summer after bolstering their squad with new additions.

The Magpies have bolstered their goalkeeping line-up by signing Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy.

Earlier this month, Newcastle secured Greece international Vlachodimos for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old brings extensive European and international experience, having played 41 times in the UEFA Champions League.

Alongside him, veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy joined on a one-year deal as a free transfer, expected to serve as the third-choice keeper and add valuable depth and experience to the squad.

These new arrivals give manager Eddie Howe a total of five goalkeepers, including Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, and Mark Gillespie.

And Nixon has claimed that the Magpies will be selling at least two of those 5.

Two of the five will go … and Trafford always been seen as one for the long term https://t.co/B75NfFgsrj — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 7, 2024

Both Pope and Dubravka were instrumental last season, with Dubravka making 30 appearances across all competitions and Pope featuring in 21 matches.

However, with the increased competition, there are indications that Dubravka might be leaving the club.

Meanwhile, Gillespie recently extended his contract in May. However, whether that will ensure his stay or not remains to be seen.