West Ham United are ready for a major overhaul of the squad this summer, particularly in the defensive positions.

After the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui, big changes are expected at the London Stadium this summer.

Both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are expected to leave the club and face uncertain future with the Hammers.

The arrival of Max Kilman from Wolves shows that the Hammers mean business and they are ready to invest big money in their squad.

According to the Football Insider, West Ham are expecting Saudi clubs to make £30million-plus offers for centre-back Aguerd.

The Moroccan international’s current contract has three years left on it, but still the Hammers are expected to offload the 28-year-old mainstay.

With Lopetegui’s arrival, West Ham have a new beginning, and his ambitions seem to revolve around a renovated defense.

The club’s dedication to his goal is demonstrated by the intention to offload both Aguerd and Zouma.

Aguerd is an established center-back who has performed admirably for West Ham and for Morocco, so it would be surprising to see him leave the team this summer.

The defender has previously attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, however, the Hammers decided not to sell him last summer as they had less options in their defense.

West Ham should back the manager in the transfer market

But now with the signing of Kilman, the future of Aguerd at the London Stadium has become uncertain and club has decided it is time to part ways with the Moroccan international.

It is highly important that the Hammers support the new manager in the transfer market this summer so that he can build on the good work done by former manager David Moyes.

The foundation is set at the London Stadium and now it is up to Lopetegui to build that further and take the east Londoners to the next level.