Danny Ings is closing in on a summer transfer as new manager Julen Lopetegui prepares a squad that fits his style.

According to The Sunday People, Southampton are on the verge of re-signing Ings in a deal worth £6 million.

Southampton want to re-sign Danny Ings

The newly promoted side views Ings as a key addition to the squad, given his previous ties with the club and the experience he will bring.

Ings spent a season on loan with the Saints in August 2018 before joining them permanently.

During his three years at Southampton, he scored 46 goals and provided 10 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions.

Struggles at West Ham

Ings’ time at West Ham has been notably less successful. Marred by injuries, he has only made 52 appearances in 18 months, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

This disappointing stint makes a move away beneficial for both the club and the player.

For West Ham, selling Ings will help bolster their transfer budget and free up substantial wages.

For Ings, a return to Southampton could be the spark needed to revive his old form and re-establish himself as a key player.

Re-signing Ings would bring a familiar face who understands the club’s ethos and can provide the necessary firepower upfront.

Southampton’s return to the Premier League demands experienced and reliable players.

Ings, with his proven track record at the club, fits this requirement perfectly. His ability to score crucial goals and his work rate make him a valuable asset for the Saints.