Real Madrid emerge as possible destination for Newcastle star

Newcastle United FC
Real Madrid have reportedly identified Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes as a top midfield target.

Following Toni Kroos’ recent retirement and Luka Modric’s inevitable departure, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are going through a midfield revolution.

And while replacing Kroos and Modric are virtually impossible, according to Fichajes, Los Blancos are confident Guimaraes can be a success.

Real Madrid want Bruno Guimaraes

Signing the Magpies’ star won’t be easy though. Although the Brazilian has already been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, no club has yet to make a formal approach despite the midfielder’s £100 million release clause recently expiring.

Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid?

Although Newcastle no longer have the safety net of a nine-figure release clause, the club is in no danger of losing their star man because the 26-year-old still has four years left on his deal.

Seemingly in no rush to leave the Northeast, Guimaraes appears content with life at St. James’ Park. However, as demonstrated multiple times throughout footballing history – even the most loyal players succumb to the lure of Real Madrid.

