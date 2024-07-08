Exclusive: Real Madrid enquire about Chelsea star to replace 25-year-old talent

The future of Andriy Lunin at Real Madrid remains uncertain ahead of the new season and in the likelihood of the Ukraine international leaving the La Liga champions this summer, Los Blancos have enquired about Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 25-year-old was a key player for Real Madrid last season following the serious ACL injury picked up by Thibaut Courtois before the 2023/24 campaign got underway with the goalkeeper playing 31 times for the Spanish giants as they went on to do the La Liga and Champions League double.

Lunin’s biggest performance came in the Champions League quarter-final against Man City as the Ukrainian helped Madrid overcome the Premier League champions on penalties.

However, ahead of the final in London, Courtois took back his role as the number one goalkeeper and ended up playing at the Wembley showpiece against Borussia Dortmund.

According to Matteo Moretto, Lunin is having doubts over his Real Madrid future after how that situation played out and he could leave the Spanish club this summer with Premier League sides interested in the Ukrainian.

Real Madrid could replace Andriy Lunin with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga

Should Lunin leave Madrid this summer, the La Liga champions could replace him with Kepa from Chelsea as the Spanish goalkeeper spent last season on loan at the Bernabeu.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has stated that the Spanish club have enquired about the Chelsea star as they prepare for the possible exit of Lunin.

“There are clubs in the Premier League that enquired about him, that much is true. I think there will be more teams that go for him. With Lunin, there’s no denying there has been a change in his situation, above all in the final stretch of Real Madrid’s season. Thibaut Courtois came back and right now I believe Lunin is having doubts,” the transfer expert said.

“Real Madrid basically had everything done to sign him to a new deal, it was pretty much agreed verbally, but currently, the situation is open.

“I can also confirm that Real Madrid have thought about Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga as an option if they need to replace Lunin, and they have enquired again about him.”