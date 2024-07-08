Fabrizio Romano provides update on free agent amid rumours of Man United move

Manchester United are exploring the market for new signings with additions to be made in every position.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season and faced group stage exit from the Champions League.

Despite winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City, there are issues in the Man United side and the club have decided to address them this summer.

One of the players they are targeting is free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The French international has refused to sign a new contract at Juventus and following the expiry of his contract, he has become a free agent.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for him for a long time but with the player available for free this time around, a move to Old Trafford could be possible.

However, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest about Rabiot’s move and it is not an encouraging one for Man United.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“Let’s see if some other clubs will try to enter the race. Because as of now, Rabiot is still not extending his contract at Juventus, so it could be a big opportunity.

“At the moment, I’m not aware of anything advanced or in concrete stages yet, but in general, I think for many clubs, it could be a big possibility, because, as I mentioned at the moment, it looks unlikely for him to stay at Juventus and sign the deal.”

The Red Devils should move quickly if they are serious in signing the France international, who is currently away on international duty at the Euros.

The free agent will attract interest from the some of the biggest clubs in the world and it could get difficult for Man United if they delay their decision.

Man United are targeting a midfield reshuffle

Midfielders like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat all face uncertain future at the club and the Red Devils have already made a plan on who they should sign if that happens.

A new striker and defender is also being targeted by ten Hag and the club management with Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt being mentioned as the two names likely to move to the Old Trafford in the media.

The club hierarchy has decided to keep ten Hag at the club despite their lowest ever Premier League finish and now it is up to him to start the rebuilding process and take the club back to a respectable position.