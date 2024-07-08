Striker sends goodbye message as he leaves Newcastle United

Newcastle United attacker Yankuba Minteh has been sold by the Magpies to fellow Premier League club Brighton.

In order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Eddie Howe needed to offload players so that he can balance the club’s accounts.

Minteh is one of the players sold by the club in order to stay in line with the rules while Elliott Anderson was the other player who had to leave St. James’ Park.

Minteh spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and instantly became a fan favourite.

The player helped the Dutch club win the KNVB Cup last season, despite receiving a red card in the final.

After moving from Odense to Newcastle last summer, the 19-year-old winger didn’t play a single game for the club, but he was transferred for a hefty profit when Brighton agreed to a club-record signing.

The player posted a farewell message on social media and thanked Feyenoord for their support.

“Hi Feyenoord fans, how are you guys doing?” Minteh said on Instagram.

“I wanted to use this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for the good support at the time I was at Feyenoord.

“I’m going to say goodbye to the club, the players and the staff. I want to use this opportunity to thank you very much for the amazing time together, the memories together. I really like the club but now I have to start a new chapter.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the fans, the staff, the players, everyone in the club to say thank you very much for the amazing support and the amazing times we spent together. I will still be following you guys, watching your games and good luck in the next season.

“Thank you so much guys for everything and for a good season together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YANKUBA MINTEH (@minteh01)

The player never played for the Magpies but he helped them follow the financial rules and made a contribution that was more significant to the club than goals and assists.

He has managed to fetch his club a good transfer fee which they will use in their transfer business this summer.