Thiago ready to accept coaching role at major European club following retirement

Thiago Alcantara has confirmed that he has retired from football and the former Barcelona star is ready to return to his old club to become part of Hansi Flick’s coaching staff.

The Spaniard released a statement on his social media platforms on Monday to confirm his decision to hang up his boots, writing on his X page: “I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed it.

“Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way.”

Thiago was one of the most gifted players of his generation but despite his incredible technical ability, the midfielder had to deal with injury issues throughout his entire career.

The 33-year-old played just five minutes for Liverpool throughout the 2023/24 campaign as he dealt with several fitness problems and this is likely the main reason for his decision to retire following his exit from Anfield at the end of the season.

The season before, the Spaniard also had a major problem with his hip, and back-to-back campaigns like this likely caused the midfielder to lose confidence in his body being able to stay fit and therefore, has decided to move onto the next chapter of his life.

Thiago Alcantara ready to begin coaching career with Barcelona

According to Sport’s Toni Juanmarti, new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has made an offer to Thiago to become part of his coaching staff at the Catalan club with the 33-year-old believed to be ready to accept the offer.

The German coach worked with the Spaniard during their time at Bayern Munich as they went on to win the Treble in 2020.

This is a very exciting opportunity for Thiago following his decision to retire and it could set him up for a promising career in coaching as the former Liverpool star gets set to begin a new chapter in his football life.