Ange Postecoglou can only sign one £60m star as Tottenham eye Premier League duo

Ange Postecoglu is looking to add a new wide man to his Tottenham side this summer but Spurs will only be able to sign one of their targets as they continue to monitor Premier League duo.

The North London outfit are short on options on the wings and it is an area the Premier League club would like to strengthen to take the pressure off players such as Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are interested in Wolves’ Perdo Neto and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze ahead of the new season, but Spurs would only be able to sign one of the duo.

The report says that the Premier League clubs want around £50-60m for their big stars, which means Tottenham will have to pick which one to pursue over the coming weeks.

Signing either wide man will be difficult for the London outfit as Crystal Palace will try to keep hold of Eze this summer after allowing Michael Olise to depart for Bayern Munich; while Wolves will not make it easy for one of their top-flight rivals to sign their best player.

Which player should Tottenham make a move for?

If Tottenham can only sign one of these players, the best option for Spurs would be Eze given his versatility and the consistency he has shown in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old had a brilliant campaign last time around as he produced 11 goals and four assists across 27 Premier League appearances, which earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

The Crystal Palace ace would also be a safer bet than Neto as the Portuguese star has a very poor fitness record and is prone to miss large parts of campaigns due to injury issues.

The Wolves winger is a top talent but if Tottenham are to part ways with £60m for either player, Eze would be the better option.