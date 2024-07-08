Tottenham monitoring two top strikers but Ange Postecoglou may still play Son up front

Tottenham are keeping an eye on the striker market throughout this summer with Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Brentford’s Ivan Toney viewed as the ideal players to fill the role in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

The Australian coach lost his main goalscorer in Harry Kane last summer before the Premier League got underway and the North London club’s hierarchy failed to find their new coach a replacement.

That forced the former Celtic boss to play Son Heung-min or Richarlison in the number nine spot, which could also be an option for the 2024/25 campaign.

Football Insider report that Tottenham could play their South Korean captain through the middle during the upcoming season and sign a wideman to take his place on the wings. The same outlet states that Wolves’ Perdo Neto and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze are options for the North London side but no official proposals have been submitted.

Most Tottenham fans would prefer to see their club sign a proper number nine and Spurs have their eyes on two targets should they go down that route.

Tottenham monitoring Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Brentford’s Ivan Toney

Both Gimenez and Toney are great options for Tottenham but both are different profiles and at different points in their careers.

The Mexican striker is a long-term target for Spurs and impressed last season in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, scoring 23 goals and producing a further six assists across 30 games in the Dutch top flight.

The forward is also only 23 and would have more room to develop under Postecoglou.

As for Toney, the England international is an established Premier League goalscorer and would need no time to adjust at Tottenham.

The 28-year-old is an elite marksman and is exactly what Spurs need as he is also brilliant at bringing other players into a game. Brentford are open to selling their biggest star this summer as he has just one year remaining on his current contract, which could open up a path for Tottenham.