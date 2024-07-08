Tottenham have €30m-rated French attacker on their radar this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Rennes winger Desire Doue this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have the 19-year-old French winger on their shortlist and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

“Also, Tottenham have Desire Doue in their shortlist alongside other targets, and so many clubs are keeping close eyes on this player because Doue could be one of the names to watch in the next few weeks.”

Doue is highly rated in Ligue 1 and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Tottenham with the right guidance and coaching.

Tottenham need more depth in the wide areas and Doue will add pace and creativity from the flanks. He will chip in with goals as well. The 19-year-old scored four goals and picked up six assists this past season.

Doue is naturally a left-sided winger but he is versatile enough to operate on the right as well as centrally. A move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the player and Spurs will provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a high level.

Desire Doue is a man in demand this summer

The €30 million-rated winger is on the radar of other European clubs as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Doue will want to join a competitive side capable of pushing for trophies. It remains to be seen whether Spurs can convince him with their ambition.

If Spurs can sign him for a reasonable price this summer, he could develop into a key player for them and the transfer would look like a bargain in the long-term.

Dejan Kulusevski was not at his best last season and the North London club need more depth in the wide areas. Competition for places with help the squad improve. Doue could prove to be solid future investment.