New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly dissatisfied with the current defensive line-up he has inherited from David Moyes.

According to Sky Sports and talkSPORT journalist Bardell, the Spanish manager is eager to bring in reinforcements at the back.

West Ham’s pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice has encountered a setback, with recent reports indicating that the player prefers a move to Juventus instead.

Bardell shared his insights with West Ham Zone, stating:

“It tells me that Julen Lopetegui isn’t happy with his centre-back options.

“I think that Todibo may see himself being a step above West Ham, especially with them being out of Europe. Obviously, they are a London club so they would have pull but I think he might wait for a bigger move.

“If they could do it, it would be very impressive. It would be a statement signing but could be a difficult one for them to get done.“

Todibo was previously linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United expressing strong interest.

However, UEFA has blocked the Manchester club from signing him due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stake in both United and Todibo’s parent club Nice.

Despite these complications, a move to the Premier League remains a possibility for Todibo, with the Hammers still in contention.

Although the reports suggest that the player would prefer a transfer to Juventus, the Irons’ appeal, particularly being a London club, could still influence his decision.

As Lopetegui looks to solidify his squad, the addition of Todibo would represent a significant upgrade to West Ham’s defence.