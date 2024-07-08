Exclusive: Man Utd set to trigger star’s release clause, talks today to finalise transfer and schedule medical

Manchester United have informed Bologna that they are set to trigger Joshua Zirkzee’s €40million release clause as they close in on the completion of this transfer deal, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd will hold further talks with Zirkzee’s representatives today in the hope of finalising everything, with a medical to be scheduled for after Euro 2024.

It is also understood that AC Milan have now left the race after failing to reach a full agreement on the commission with the player’s agents, so they are now targeting Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as one possible alternative to come in up front.

Milan considered Zirkzee’s agents’ demands too high, so United now look to be in pole position for Zirkzee despite the Rossoneri initially looking to be in a strong position for this signing earlier in the summer.

Although there had been reports of MUFC trying to negotiate a different deal structure with Bologna, it is now our understanding that they have informed the Italian club of their intention to simply pay his €40m clause.

Zirkzee transfer and more big plans for Manchester United

Along with Zirkzee, United are also progressing in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich for £38m.

The Netherlands international is keen to be reunited with Erik ten Hag, and it seems a deal is now considered imminent by some sources.

We could also see names heading out of Old Trafford this summer, with Jadon Sancho attracting interest from Juventus, though some disagreements with United remain.

While Juve are keen to sign Sancho on loan with an option to buy, the Premier League giants will push for a mandatory purchase at the end of the loan.

Mason Greenwood, meanwhile, is another United player who could head to Serie A as negotiations with Lazio are ongoing, with a fee still not agreed but expected to end up in the region of €20-25m.