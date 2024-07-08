Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks out on transfer situation of top Manchester United target

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out on the transfer situation of Bologna forward and top Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee.

The ex-Sweden international has been working as an advisor at Milan since retiring from playing, and it seems he’s now convinced that their move for Zirkzee won’t be happening.

As reported by Football Italia, Ibrahimovic has described Zirkzee as being “the past”, stating that they have another target up front now, though he wouldn’t name the player.

Zirkzee has been linked with Man Utd by the Daily Mail and others, so it could be that the Red Devils have now seen off competition from Milan, judging by what Ibrahimovic has said.

Zirkzee transfer: Ibrahimovic comments give Man United a boost

It remains to be seen how and when this will all be finalised, but for now United fans will surely be feeling optimistic that one of their biggest rivals for this signing seems to have quite clearly given up on the deal.

“As I said before, we are studying, but we are in no hurry,” Ibrahimovic said.

“The transfer window is long and I can promise that we’ll get new signings. We are talking, but nothing is close. Zirkzee is the past. As Paulo said, we have a player in mind. I won’t say his name. There is somebody, let’s see.”

United would do well to bring in a top talent like Zirkzee after the goals dried up for Marcus Rashford last season, while Rasmus Hojlund struggled to make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee could well be an upgrade on Hojlund and give United more depth in that area of the pitch, even if he doesn’t immediately establish himself as the club’s first choice in what will likely also prove a similarly challenging period of adaptation for him after his spell in Serie A.