AC Milan face challenge to sign 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder

AC Milan are reportedly targeting Carney Chukwuemeka ahead of next season.

The 20-year-old joined the Blues from Aston Villa in 2022, but having started in just four Premier League has failed to become a first-team regular.

Consequently, the young midfielder has found himself facing an uncertain future. Seemingly unlikely to break into Enzo Maresca’s plans, the Eisenstadt-born playmaker is attracting interest from at least one big-name European club.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Chelsea’s number 17 is a top target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are believed to view Chukwuemeka as the ideal player to solve their creative problems but reaching an agreement with Chelsea could prove difficult due to the Blues’ reluctance to sanction a loan, therefore, a permanent sale may be the only way the Italians can land their man — but he won’t come cheaply.

Although valued at a modest £15 million (TM), Chelsea will almost certainly demand a fee much higher.

Chukwuemeka has four years left on his contract.