Exclusive: Chelsea plan opening bid of €30m for Arsenal transfer target to replace big name

Chelsea are planning to make an opening bid for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who is also on the radar of the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Sources with a close understanding of Adeyemi’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are keen to step up their interest in the Germany international this summer, and could try their luck with an opening offer of around €30m to Dortmund.

Chelsea also plan to offer Adeyemi a long-term contract until around 2030/2031, and it could be that he’ll be brought in to replace Raheem Sterling, who has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Although Sterling is settled in London and has previously indicated he would not be interested in taking up offers from Saudi clubs, there is still the possibility that Al Ahli will try to change his mind and make a move to sign the experienced England international this summer.

Adeyemi transfer: Could Dortmund youngster be a good fit for Chelsea?

Chelsea need a signing like Adeyemi this summer, and if they can get the 22-year-old for something close to €30m it would surely go down as smart business by the club as they’ve previously perhaps over-spent on unsuccessful attacking signings like Mykhailo Mudryk, Sterling, and Noni Madueke.

Adeyemi looks like he’d be an upgrade in the Chelsea attack, though one imagines Arsenal and others would also benefit from bringing in the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

For now, it seems Chelsea’s interest is most advanced, and it will be interesting to see if it perhaps persuades Sterling to move away from Stamford Bridge in order to play more regularly.

Saudi clubs signed some big names from CFC last summer, bringing in the likes of N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly, so adding Sterling to that list would be another major statement of intent.