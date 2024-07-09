Allan Saint-Maximin’s unexpected career twist just a year after leaving Newcastle

It’s only been a year since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) engineered a move for Allan Saint-Maximin to leave Newcastle United and join Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, one of four teams looked after by PIF.

For all intents and purposes it appeared to have been a move that worked out on the face of it, however, there’s been something of an unexpected career twist for the 27-year-old Frenchman.

Far from being able to see out the remainder of his career in the relative footballing wilderness of the Emirates, it would appear that the brilliant wide man will shortly be heading back to European shores.

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Jose Mourinho wants to land him for Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.

??? José Mourinho wants Allan Saint-Maximin to Fenerbahçe as one of the priority targets, negotiations ongoing also on club side. He's already approved the move, waiting for club to club agreement. pic.twitter.com/X9opHZn5Rf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

It isn’t clear if this had always been PIF’s strategy or whether the player himself has grown disillusioned with life in the Saudi Pro League.

As TeamForm note, it is just the 68th best league in the world, and given that Saint-Maximin has a good few years left in his playing career yet, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to understand that it was the player’s decision to move.

From Mourinho’s point of view, the Frenchman would be a class signing and arguably a crowd pleaser for the magnificent Fenerbahce fans.

As Romano states, the player has already approved the move and is simply waiting for there to be agreement between both clubs.

Once that’s done and dusted, it will be time for Saint-Maximin to pack up his bags and end his Saudi adventure.

A new life in Turkey awaits…