Barcelona’s ace up their sleeve could see them land Arsenal’s priority target

One of the most sought after players in this summer’s transfer market happens to be Arsenal’s priority target according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the Gunners transfer plans.

After a brilliant European Championship tournament so far with Spain, it’s no wonder that Nico Williams is being coveted by some of European football’s best teams too.

Barcelona preparing for battle with Arsenal over Nico Williams

CaughtOffside sources understand that Ligue Un giants, Paris Saint-Germain, already met with Williams’ agents to see the lie of the land in terms of what would be required to bring the player to the French capital.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all continue to be linked with the player too, and it’s believed that he could make the Premier League his next playing destination if he is confident that he will get enough game time.

However, the threat of Barcelona looms largest for the North Londoners.

Both teams will apparently meet with the player’s agents soon, and whilst the winger doesn’t appear to have made any decision about his future yet, it’s obvious to anyone watching the Euros just what a connection he has with Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s brilliant 16-year-old, who has been playing on the opposite wing for La Roja.

To enjoy playing with Yamal for club and country would be an obvious pull for Williams.

Moreover, CaughtOffside sources have been told that the Catalan giants are planning to sell Ansu Fati and Raphinha this summer in order to be able to afford to keep Williams in La Liga.

New Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, has also been keeping a close eye on Nico Williams’ performances over the past few weeks, and is understood to have approved the transfer.

All that would appear to remain from a Barca point of view is to get discussions rolling and have the player commit to them rather than Arsenal.