Arsenal are being tipped to complete the transfer of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori soon as Gunners writer and expert Charles Watts provides an update on the saga.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that Arsenal are hopeful of completing a deal for Calafiori soon, with the north London giants now negotiating the final fee with the Serie A outfit.

Calafiori looks a hugely impressive and versatile young defender who’ll make a great fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play, and AFC fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear that Watts believes the club are optimistic about getting this over the line before too long.

It’s been a quiet summer so far for Arsenal, certainly in comparison to last year when they showed a lot of ambition and ruthlessness in getting some major signings done early, but if they can bring Calafiori in then fans will surely be pleased about the state of the squad.

Calafiori transfer: Charles Watts’ update on Arsenal’s defender target

“Arsenal’s attempts to sign Riccardo Calafiori are continuing and they hope to strike a deal with Bologna. At the time of writing this column, that has yet to happen. But the hope and expectation is that it could happen soon,” Watts said.

“Talks are ongoing between the clubs over the final fee and how the deal will be structured. Calafiori is Arsenal’s priority when it comes to strengthening their defensive options and so they will push to reach an agreement, but you can never be sure until everything is signed and finalised.

“It’s certainly an interesting move from Arsenal. I have to admit I wasn’t expecting the first significant deal of the transfer window to involve a defender. It was always an area that they were looking to strengthen, but I was expecting them to strengthen in the forward areas first. But it does look like an exciting signing.

“I can’t claim to be an expert when it comes to Calafiori, I haven’t seen that much of him. But people I’ve spoken to who have seen lots of him are adamant he has everything needed to be an excellent capture.”