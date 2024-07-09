Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing an experienced and proven Premier League striker to go alongside Joshua Zirkzee, with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin one name to be discussed internally.

The 27-year-old has not been at his best for a while now, though he has a decent record at Everton and makes sense as someone who could make a decent squad player at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd have held internal talks about possibly signing Calvert-Lewin, and there’s the feeling that he could be available for around £30million as he’s not looking to sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin could surely be tempted by a new challenge after what has been a difficult time for Everton, who have been mostly battling relegation in recent years, while they also faced points deductions last season.

Calvert-Lewin transfer: Do Man United need an experienced striker?

The Athletic also mention Ivan Toney as someone being considered by United, so it seems clear this is an area MUFC are keen to strengthen.

Anthony Martial has just left the Red Devils on a free transfer after coming to the end of his contract, so there’s certainly room for more than one attacking player to come in.

Someone like Zirkzee can compete with Rasmus Hojlund, with the two young players perhaps more likely to be options for the future.

Meanwhile, a signing like Calvert-Lewin can come in and out of the side for the next year or two while Hojlund and Zirkzee develop, giving them a bit more space to improve slowly without the immediate pressure of being first choice week in, week out.

The Athletic note that United have some concern about Calvert-Lewin’s injury record, though he played 38 league games last season, so there’s perhaps some suggestion that he’s put the worst of his fitness problems behind him.