Vasco da Gama are waiting for Aston Villa to send them a document before they can announce Philippe Coutinho’s move to the club according to reports.

Coutinho, who is under contract at Villa until 2026 is expected to join Vasco da Gama on an initial loan deal.

The Brazilian has made 43 appearances for Villa, scoring six goals and providing three assists following his arrival from Barcelona in 2022.

It appears the 32-year-old has almost certainly made his last appearance for Villa and he spent time on loan last season at Qatari club Al-Duhail, with some reports suggesting the Qatari side wanted to keep him but he chose a move to Brazil instead.

TNT Sports in Brazil have reported that Vasco have a deal in place with Villa for Coutinho but they are just waiting on a document from the Premier League side before they can make the move official.

Thing’s haven’t gone to plan for Coutinho since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in a big money move back in 2018, and a return to his homeland might help him rediscover some of his best form.

Coutinho was one of the most sought after players in Europe following his form for Liverpool and his move to the Spanish side should have seen kick on and move to another level, instead he appears to have regressed and his best days look like they are behind him.

It’s been a busy summer at Villa Park as the club look to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad ahead of Champions League football next season, and they have already signed Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, Ross Barkley from Luton and Lewis Dobbin from Everton, whilst Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea arrived as part of swap deal which saw Douglas Luiz join Juventus.