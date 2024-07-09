Exclusive: Newcastle were in mix for Arsenal academy graduate as expert laments transfer blow

Newcastle United were alongside Brighton in the mix for the transfer of former Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry this summer, according to Charles Watts.

The Gunners journalist, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, made it clear he was disappointed to see this talented homegrown player leaving the Emirates Stadium, though he imagines Brighton could also end up being a good move for him.

It seems Arsenal tried to offer Cozier-Duberry a new contract, but he chose instead to try a new move elsewhere, and it will be interesting to see if he made the right choice to go to Brighton over Newcastle.

The 19-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, even if it’s still a bit early for anyone to be able to predict how he’ll get on with this new challenge in the Premier League.

It clearly seems like one that Arsenal supporters and pundits like Watts will continue to keep an eye on in the future, though.

Cozier-Duberry transfer decision a blow for Arsenal, says Watts

“Losing Amario Cozier-Duberry was a blow this summer,” Watts said.

“Arsenal wanted to keep him and made what they viewed as a very good offer to the young winger. Obviously, Cozier-Duberry and his representatives decided that his future was better served elsewhere, however, and that is entirely up to them and Brighton certainly looks like a good a move for a young player who has shown how big of a talent he is.

“There was other interest. Newcastle were certainly in the mix, as were clubs from Germany, but I look at Brighton as a smart choice.

“It’s hard to say right now whether he will go on and make it in the Premier League. That’s just impossible to predict at this stage. But all I can say is from what I’ve seen from him, he certainly has the ability to go on and be a success at the top level.

“He just needs to keep doing what he is doing and then take his chance when it arrives. And you have to admit it’s far more likely that that chance will come at Brighton than it would have at Arsenal.”