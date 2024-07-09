Video: Outrageous piece of skill from Man City target results in Spain leading France

Spain have come from behind to lead France in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash in what is turning out to be a classic at the European Championship.

Randal Kolo Muani gave the French the lead after just eight minutes and many would have feared for Spain at that point given the strength of Didier Deschamps’ defence.

However, a screamer from Lamine Yamal 13 minutes later tied the game and now Luis de la Fuente’s side are in front after a beautiful goal from Dani Olmo. The RB Leipzig star looked like he was about to hit a volley but instead took another touch to take him away from Aurélien Tchouaméni before hitting the ball into the French net.

It was a brilliant moment from the midfielder and shows why clubs such as Man City are interested in the Spaniard ahead of the new season.

According to German outlet BILD, Pep Guardiola has a strong interest in the Leipzig star as the 26-year-old has an attractive €60m release clause in his Leipzig contract.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League champions make a move for Olmo this summer and his performances in Germany are doing his chances of a transfer no harm.

Watch: Man City target Dani Olmo produces beautiful goal for Spain in Euro 2024 semi-final clash

What a game this has turned into ? Dani Olmo's shot goes in off Jules Kounde!#BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/biBgz7RXhN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2024