Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is set to complete a move to Real Betis this week having agreed personal terms with the La Liga club.

The centre-back was expected to leave Elland Road ahead of the 2024/25 campaign having spent last season on loan with AS Roma.

The 30-year-old’s time in Italy was a success having made appearances in 30 Serie A games and 11 Europa League fixtures.

Many expected the Spaniard to return to the Italian capital this summer but Llorente is now set to move back to his home country to play for Real Betis.

According to Football Insider, the defender has agreed personal terms with Betis and a transfer is expected to be completed this week, with the Leeds player on standby to undergo a medical. The final touches are being wrapped up at present and once completed, that should confirm his exit from Elland Road.

Llorente has been at the Yorkshire club since 2020 but since being relegated to the Championship, the defender has wanted to move on.

Leeds United star Diego Llorente is returning to Spain

La Liga is a league that Llorente knows well having come through the Real Madrid academy.

That prepared the defender to play for a host of clubs in Spain with his last being Real Sociedad in 2020, which is where he joined Leeds from. This makes the centre-back a good signing for Manuel Pellegrini as he will bring more experience to his Real Betis squad.

From the player’s point of view, this is also a great move as Betis are one of the stronger clubs in La Liga and will compete in European football this season having qualified for the Europa Conference League.