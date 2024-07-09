Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and AC Milan are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from PL Brasil, Milan have already had an offer of around €15 million rejected for the 25-year-old Brazilian defender and they are expected to return with a new offer close to €20 million which will be accepted.

The report states that negotiations between the two clubs will be concluded this week. The Brazilian defender has already given his approval to move to the Italian club and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement over the fee.

Emerson Royal would improve AC Milan

The 25-year-old has been a useful squad player for Tottenham and he should prove to be a quality addition to the AC Milan defence as well. He is not a regular starter for the North London club and he needed to leave in search of regular playing time. It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a regular starter for the Italian outfit.

Emerson is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as the full back, and he could be an asset for Milan if he manages to adapt to Italian football quickly and hit the ground running. Further more, he has the quality and the experience to justify the €20 million investment as well. The Brazilian defender has shown his quality in La Liga and in the Premier League over the years. He has the ability to shine in Serie A as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to bring in a quality replacement for him in the remaining weeks of the transfer window. They will need a capable backup option to Pedro Porro, who is currently the first choice right back at the club.