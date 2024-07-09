Video: England’s delightful take on ‘no look’ Ivan Toney

One of England’s penalty heroes against Switzerland, Ivan Toney, has gone viral on social media after TV pictures showed him not even looking at the ball as he placed it past keeper, Yann Sommer.

The official England X account have decided to get in on the act with a brilliant send up of the striker.

In a video in which he talks about his penalty strategy, he is seen playing a game of Connect 4, throwing darts and reading a book, all whilst not looking at them.

Memes, memories and much more ?@IvanToney24 is the latest #ThreeLions player to visit the Diary Room! pic.twitter.com/qXbA5G9SB0 — England (@England) July 8, 2024

Pictures from England X account