“I think they must have…” – Football finance expert calls Chelsea’s business recent dealings into question

Ever since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, there has seemed to be a hugely creative accounting process being actioned in order to circumvent certain Premier League rules.

For example, handing out overly long contracts to players in order to amortise them over a longer period, making more financial headroom available.

Now, according to football finance expert, Stefan Borson, there could be another intriguing business deal that the Blues have done to ensure that they stay on the right side of the Premier Leagues Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

Chelsea’s business dealings called into question again

“They (Chelsea) are behaving from a PSR perspective as if they have another property transaction on top of the previous hotel deal,” he told Football Insider.

“For 2023-24, I think they must have done another very sizeable, non-football asset transfer sale profit because otherwise I think they will breach PSR.

“This is a club that’s losing around £200million a year on an operating basis before player transfers and these other profits.

“It will be the same next season.”

Whilst Borson’s opinion could well be passed off as conjecture, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that there was some accuracy to it.

That’s because the PSR rules are such that Premier League clubs can’t lose more than £105million over a rolling three-year period.

That would also indicate that property transactions or otherwise aside, the mammoth turnover of players will keep happening each summer.

Enzo Maresca might well have been briefed as to the reality of the club’s modus operandi before putting pen to paper, but if he, like Mauricio Pochettino, has to deal with a constant churn of players to work with, there surely can’t be any consistency to Chelsea’s performances.

Such a scenario would simply lead to a parting of the ways because Boehly won’t tolerate a lack of success, and so the wheel will keep on turning…