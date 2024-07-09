France have lost for the time ever at a major tournament with N’Golo Kante in the side following their defeat to Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2024.

Spain came from behind to win 2-1 and advance to Sunday’s final against either England or the Netherlands thanks to a record breaking stunner from Lamine Yamal and a strike from Dani Olmo.

The French had taken the lead inside ten minutes thanks to Randal Kolo Muani but Spain hit back with two goals in four first half minutes.

The second half wasn’t as lively as the first, and Kylian Mbappe was guilty of missing an opportunity to level the game late on when he cut inside and fired over the bar.

The defeat meant for the time in major tournament history France lost a game with N’Golo Kante in the side, a run which had lasted 20 matches, the longest unbeaten streak of any European player.

It’s almost certainly the last time we will see Kante at a European Championships and it could be the last time we see him at a major tournament, and it’s a shame to see one of the greats of the modern game potentially bow out with a defeat.