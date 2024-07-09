Exclusive: Fulham readying €20m bid for exciting 18-year-old

There’s likely to be a fair bit of transfer movement around Fulham this summer.

It’s believed that Bayern Munich are still trying hard to get Joao Palhinha to join them, whilst CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Fulham’s transfer plans suggest that the West Londoners are preparing to make an opening bid of €20m for Besiktas’s Turkish striker, Semih Kilicsoy.

The Premier League club’s scouts were apparently hoping to follow the 18-year-old’s progress at the European Championship, but he only played for a single minute against the Netherlands according to WhoScored.

Fulham want Semih Kilicsoy

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham scouts had previously followed the player’s performances, but none have come forward with a confirmed bid for his services.

Nonetheless, it’s understood that the striker wants a move to the Premier League as a priority, and his representatives are believed to have told Besiktas to accept the offer for Kilicsoy.

That would appear to be a foregone conclusion, as transfermarkt suggest his market value at present is actually much lower, at €12m.

In any event, negotiations haven’t yet taken place and until Fulham have the player’s signature on a contract, the move can’t be considered as closed.

Manager, Marco Silva, has done a brilliant job whilst at Craven Cottage, and despite also losing Tosin Adarabioyo this summer to near neighbours Chelsea, he’ll still be expecting his squad to be competitive.

Landing a talent such as Semih Kilicsoy would strengthen the notion that Silva is continuing to build something special for now and in future for the club, and if the player is able to hit the ground running as and when he signs, there’s every chance that his value will quickly soar.