Darren Bent fires warning to Newcastle after “difficult” Anthony Gordon development

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has spoken out on the future of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as he’s linked with a big move to Manchester City.

The England international is currently at Euro 2024 with the national team, but it makes sense that he’s also making headlines for off-the-pitch reasons this summer after some impressive form during his time at St James’ Park.

Gordon was linked strongly with Liverpool earlier in the window, while we’ve also heard some stories about Manchester United and Chelsea, the latter of whom were also really keen on him back in his Everton days.

Now the talk is mainly about Man City, and talkSPORT pundit Bent has expressed his worry for the Magpies, warning them that interest from Pep Guardiola’s side could be hard for the player to ignore.

“Pep has looked at him and you know what Pep is like,” Bent said.

“It must be incredibly difficult, and even though Newcastle is a big club, when a side like Manchester City comes calling and a coach like Pep. You know what Pep can turn you into, so it doesn’t surprise me.

“If Pep sees something in Anthony Gordon that he likes, then it’s going to be incredibly difficult if they really do pursue that and for them to keep him.”

Newcastle have also seen star players like Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes linked with bigger clubs this summer but have so far managed to hold on to them.