Club’s fans begin protest movement against signing Manchester United misfit

Marseille fans have reportedly started an online protest movement against the potential transfer of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

It seems a large chunk of OM supporters are not at all happy about the potential signing of Greenwood from Man Utd as the deal now looks closer than ever, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

Greenwood was notably suspended by the Red Devils in early 2022 after very serious allegations made against him by his former partner, which led to him being arrested.

Those charges have since been dropped, but Greenwood is not expected to have a future at Old Trafford now, and spent last season on loan with La Liga club Getafe.

Marseille could be his next destination, but, perhaps unsurprisingly, there are a lot of their supporters who aren’t happy about this deal and are making it clear that the 22-year-old is not welcome.

It will be interesting to see if this affects the decision-making at the Ligue 1 club, as it’s easy to imagine there’ll be enough high-up figures who would rather not risk the backlash they could get for going through with this controversial deal.

Getafe were happy enough to do it, and Greenwood performed well for them, but it might perhaps be too risky to the brands of bigger clubs with more worldwide followings.

