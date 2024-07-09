Former West Ham assistant Johnny Heitinga has revealed he’s in talks with Liverpool over becoming part of Arne Slot’s coaching set-up.

Heitinga is currently out of work having left the Hammers with David Moyes at the end of last season.

It’s all change at the London Stadium with the newly appointed Julen Lopetegui now in charge, and the Hammers have been getting to work in strengthening their squad.

Heitinga reveals he’s in talks with Liverpool

Heitinga, a former Everton defender was surprisingly named as one of Moyes’ assistants last September and it appears he might not be out of work for long.

The 40-year-old could be set for an immediate return after revealing he’s been talks with Liverpool over becoming part of Slot’s coaching staff.

“The only thing I can say now is that I have been approached (by Liverpool) and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in talks,” he told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

Heitinga joined the Hammers after leaving Ajax following a short spell in charge of the Dutch giants.

The former defender spent five years playing for Liverpool’s rivals Everton but that doesn’t appear to be putting him off a potential link up with fellow countryman Slot, who appears to still be finalising his coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Whilst there’s plenty of change at West Ham this summer, there’s arguably more at Anfield following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool are somewhat heading into the unknown next season as they prepare for a new era under Slot.

Liverpool haven’t been active in the transfer market and are yet to make a signing, and maybe they are waiting until Slot has finalised his coaching staff before making an approach for any players, with the Reds needing to add to their squad having fallen away in the title race at the end of last season.