Newcastle United appear set to miss out on summer transfer target Jarrod Bowen.

The Magpies are believed to be prioritising signing a new right-sided winger, and after missing out on Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich, have reportedly turned their attention to West Ham’s Bowen.

According to recent reports, including this one from the Northern Echo, the Geordies are hopeful they can reinvest the funds received from Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson’s recent sales into signing a new wide-attacker.

Jarrod Bowen not interested in Newcastle United transfer

However, signing 27-year-old Bowen seems unlikely, as according to HITC, the Hammers’ number 20 has ‘little interest’ in joining Eddie Howe’s project.

And with West Ham valuing the former Hull City winger at a mammoth £100 million, it seems even less likely that Newcastle will bag their man.

Still with six years left on his contract, West Ham are in no danger of losing Bowen, who, after being included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s EUROs, is now a fully-fledged senior international, and can boast an even more impressive CV.

Hammers fans will be delighted at the possibility of retaining arguably their best player for at least one more season.

Since joining the club four years ago, Bowen, who scored a 90th minute winner in last season’s Europa League Conference final against Fiorentina, has directly contributed to another 98 goals in 201 games in all competitions.