Aston Villa attacker emerges as ‘primary target’ for West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly hopeful of signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old Colombian looks certain to be sacrificed by the Villians following the club’s need to comply with strict financial regulations. And not short of admirers, Duran has already been linked with the likes of Chelsea.

West Ham transfer news: Jhon Duran tops shortlist

However, despite interest from the Blues, according to a recent report from Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, the young South American is now top of Julen Lopetegui’s wishlist.

In desperate need of recruiting a centre forward to help alleviate the pressure and reliance on the ageing Michail Antonio, Duran would certainly send a signal of intent to the rest of London.

How much the proposed deal could end up costing remains unknown, but Fabrizio Romano is reporting that as well as person terms being agreed between club and player, an offer of £35 million has been made. Villa hold all the negotiating power with their number 24 under contract until 2028 though.

Since arriving at Villa Park from MLS side Chicago Fire 18 months ago, Duran, who already has 10 senior international caps to his name, has netted eight goals in 49 games in all competitions.