Harry Kane non-committal over which Dutch centre back he would rather face in Euro 2024 showdown

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Harry Kane was non-committal when asked whether he would rather come up against Virgil Van Dijk or Matthijs de Ligt in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi final.

England lock horns with the Netherlands knowing they are just one win away from a second consecutive European Championships final.

The Three Lions put in an improved display against Switzerland, but will likely need to find another level if they are to get past the Dutch who have shown signs of improvement against both Romania and Turkey.

Kane admits Van Dijk and De Ligt are both tough opponents

Kane has started every game so far for Gareth Southgate’s side and has scored two goals in five matches, but his performances have come in for criticism.

The Bayern Munich ace doesn’t look like he’s fully fit and has been criticised for not getting involved in the game enough and dropping deep instead of staying up the pitch.

There’s no doubt the 30-year-old will start on Wednesday night, but it certainly feels like England need more from their record scorer, and the semi final would be the perfect place to start.

Kane is likely to come up against at least one if not two defenders that he knows very well in Van Dijk and Bayern team-mate De Ligt.

Harry Kane and Virgil Van Dijk in action against eachother.
Kane and Van Dijk have come up against each other a number of times over the years.

The former Tottenham man was asked in the pre-match press conference who he would rather come up against out of the pair, but he was non-committal with his answer.

“Matthjis has been a [Bayern Munich] team-mate of mine, a fantastic player,” he told reporters.

“I’m not sure if he’s going to start tomorrow or not but if he does we’ve had a lot of battles in training so I’m sure tomorrow will be no different.

“I’ve had a lot of battles with Virgil over the years, sometimes he’s won and sometimes I have.

“Whoever plays will be a tough opponent. I’ll always prepare in the same way to make them as uncomfortable as possible but they’ll do the same as me.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Beauty of football evident in Munich as Spain and France fans chant together
First major Man United sale under Sir Jim Ratcliffe includes rare clause
Spain vs France confirmed team news: Antoine Griezmann dropped

“I enjoy playing against the best in the world, that’s why you want to play these games. I’m looking forward to that challenge tomorrow.”

De Ligt has been an unused sub for the Dutch in all five games with Stefan de Vrij preferred over him, so it would appear unlikely he will play.

The 24-year-old is believed to be close to a move to Manchester United which would see him link up again with his former manager Erik ten Hag.

More Stories Bayern Munich England Euro 2024 Harry Kane Liverpool FC Matthijs de Ligt The Netherlands Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.