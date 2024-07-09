Exclusive: Arsenal expert admits defender could leave but slams “laughable” reported transfer fee

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has discussed the future of Jakub Kiwior this summer as he admits he could see him leaving if another defender comes in in the form of Riccardo Calafiori.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that although he could see Kiwior leaving due to how similar he is to Calafiori as a player and the fact that he has interest from both AC Milan and Juventus, he thinks it’s laughable that some reports have suggested the Poland international could be sold for something in the region of just £12.3m.

Kiwior has done well at Arsenal, even without always being a regular starter, and it surely wouldn’t make sense for the Gunners to sell him for less than they spent to sign him from Spezia.

Juve and Milan are two big clubs who clearly appreciate Kiwior’s quality, so Arsenal will no doubt do what they can to ensure they pay up for the 24-year-old if they really want him.

Kiwior transfer situation discussed by Arsenal expert

“It does seem like a defender will have to move on should Calafiori arrive, although right now it does seem that the Italian could come in before a departure takes place. The most likely option is that Jakob Kiwior could go. He has a very similar profile to Calafiori so it’s hard to see how they could both be utilised should they be in the squad together,” Watts said.

“Kiwior is popular at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are happy with the progress he has made since he signed. He got plenty of minutes last season and Arteta trusted him enough to play him in a lot of big games, even if that was mainly as a stand in left-back.

“So if he does leave, then Arsenal will want to get a good deal for the 24-year-old. They spent around £20m to sign him just 18 months ago and he has improved as a defender since then.

“I’ve seen figures such as €15m (£12.5m) mentioned and that quite frankly is laughable. Arsenal are already viewed as poor sellers when it comes to the transfer market and a deal like that would be a terrible precedent to set in a summer when the club are looking to make good money on a number of departures.”