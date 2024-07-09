Aston Villa are ready to part ways with Kortney Hause this summer as the 28-year-old is not part of Unai Emery’s plans at Villa Park.

The defender has endured a very tough time in his career having not laced up a pair of boots since October 2022, when only three appearances into a season-long stint with Watford he went under the knife to resolve a knee issue

Hause is ready to return to action at the start of the new campaign but his future will not be at Villa.

Unai Emery sent him on loan to the Championship when he first arrived, but under different circumstances last year the Spaniard opted to leave the defender out of his 25-man Premier League squad for the 2023/24 season.

According to The Athletic, Emery has no plans for Hause ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and is ready to part ways with the centre-back. Aston Villa are ready to send the player on loan again but a permanent move would be preferred.

Aston Villa should try to sell Kortney Hause

Hause only has one year remaining on his current Aston Villa contract, therefore, the Birmingham club should try and secure a permanent deal for the player during the transfer window.

Villa are one of the clubs that had issues with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules this summer and any bit of cash brought in would help prevent potential future problems. Hause is a player that should not be a handful to sell as he is not on big wages and they will be affordable to Championship clubs.

Should the defender leave it will see his five-year stay at Villa Park come to an end and the player only wishes that it could have been different as he unfortunately lost valuable time due to his injury issues.