Kylian Mbappe has finally arrived at this summer’s EUROs in Germany.

The soon-to-unveiled Real Madrid Galactico has so far been relatively ineffective at the tournament. Hindered by a face mask after breaking his nose during France’s group game against Austria, the 25-year-old has struggled to reach his usual standards.

However, that all changed during the opening minutes of Tuesday night’s semi-final against Spain.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward, who ditched his mask for tonight’s game, played a crucial role in setting teammate Randal Kolo Muani up for what was an easy header after just eight minutes.

Check out the moment Les Bleus, despite being tonight’s underdogs, opened the scoring and ensured they have one foot firmly in Sunday’s final below.

France lead after only eight minutes! ? Randal Kolo Muani scores their first goal from open play this tournament.#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ESPFRA pic.twitter.com/fL83Ns2Aqv — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2024

Gareth Southgate’s England are preparing to take on the Netherlands in tomorrow night’s other semi-final.