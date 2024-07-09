Video: Kylian Mbappe missed golden chance to keep France in Euro 2024

France are out of Euro 2024 after being defeated 2-1 by Spain in the semi-finals but their captain Kylian Mbappe had a golden chance to save his country and keep them in the tournament. 

Didier Deschamps’ team took the lead in the match after just eight minutes through Randal Kolo Muani and would have been confident of keeping hold of it given their impressive defensive record in Germany.

However, Spain came from behind to win the match with goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo, and are now waiting to see who their opponents will be in the final as England take on the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

However, that could have been different if Mbappe converted a golden chance late on in the match. The superstar found himself in a position that he has been in hundreds of times before but with a place in the final of Euro 2024 on the line, the new Real Madrid man blew the ball over.

Mbappe will wish he had the chance back as he ends Euro 2024 with just a single goal.

