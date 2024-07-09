Video: Lamine Yamal calls on France star to “speak now” following pre-match comments

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Spain have booked their place in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday after overcoming France 2-1 in the semi-finals and following the full-time whistle, Lamine Yamal sent a message to Adrien Rabiot.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s semi-final clash in Munich, the French midfielder commented on the 16-year-old’s tournament so far.

“If Lamine wants to play in the final he will have to do more things than he has done so far,” the 29-year-old said via The 44.

Ironically, Yamal scored a stunning equaliser in the match against the French and turned Rabiot inside out in the process.

The Barcelona star immediately responded to the comments made pre-match about him when the full-time whistle was blown, with the youngster calling for the France midfielder to “speak now”. Fans are loving the moment from the winger as a star has been born at Euro 2024.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Spain star involved in bizarre incident with member of security during full time celebrations
(Image) Record breaking run over for France star following Euro 2024 defeat
Spain 2-1 France Euro 2024 player ratings: Yamal makes history as ex-Chelsea man’s tournament record ends

Watch: Lamine Yamal tells France’s Adrien Rabiot to “speak now” after the full-time whistle

 

More Stories Adrien Rabiot Lamine Yamal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.