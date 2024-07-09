Video: Lamine Yamal calls on France star to “speak now” following pre-match comments

Spain have booked their place in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday after overcoming France 2-1 in the semi-finals and following the full-time whistle, Lamine Yamal sent a message to Adrien Rabiot.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s semi-final clash in Munich, the French midfielder commented on the 16-year-old’s tournament so far.
“If Lamine wants to play in the final he will have to do more things than he has done so far,” the 29-year-old said via The 44.
Ironically, Yamal scored a stunning equaliser in the match against the French and turned Rabiot inside out in the process.
The Barcelona star immediately responded to the comments made pre-match about him when the full-time whistle was blown, with the youngster calling for the France midfielder to “speak now”. Fans are loving the moment from the winger as a star has been born at Euro 2024.
Watch: Lamine Yamal tells France’s Adrien Rabiot to “speak now” after the full-time whistle
Spain are in the #Euro2024 final ?#BBCEuros #ESPFRA pic.twitter.com/c6dQofO1yU
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2024
? "Speak now, speak now!"
Lamine Yamal sends a clear message to Adrien Rabiot, after helping Spain to victory over France at #EURO2024.pic.twitter.com/aTiNNdNPzQ
— Football España (@footballespana_) July 9, 2024