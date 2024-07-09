Lamine Yamal, take a bow.
Firing Spain level against France during tonight’s semi-final following Randal Kolo Muani’s eight-minute opener, 16-year-old Yamal has become the youngest-ever goalscorer at a European Championship.
Lamine Yamal goal vs. France
The young winger, who beat ‘Magic’ Mike Maginan from outside of the box to net arguably the best goal of the tournament.
Check out the moment the teenage sensation wrote his name in the history books below.
LAMINE YAMAL ?????????
An absolute screamer from the 16-year-old!#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ESPFRA pic.twitter.com/z4AaZwwWJp
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2024
Who are the EUROs youngest goalscorers?
- Lamine Yamal (Spain vs France on 9 July 2024) – 16 years, 11 months, 358 days old.
- Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland vs France on 21 June 2004) – 18 years, 141 days old.
- Wayne Rooney (England vs Switzerland on 17 June 2004) – 18 years, 237 days old.
- Renato Sanches (Portugal vs Poland on 30 June 2016) – 18 years 317 days old.
- Dragan Stojkovic (Yugoslavia vs France on 19 June 1984) – 19 days, 108 days old.