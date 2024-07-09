Lamine Yamal, take a bow.

Firing Spain level against France during tonight’s semi-final following Randal Kolo Muani’s eight-minute opener, 16-year-old Yamal has become the youngest-ever goalscorer at a European Championship.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. France

The young winger, who beat ‘Magic’ Mike Maginan from outside of the box to net arguably the best goal of the tournament.

Check out the moment the teenage sensation wrote his name in the history books below.

Where does this strike rank among the best of the tournament so far? — Let us know in the comments below.

Who are the EUROs youngest goalscorers?