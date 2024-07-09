Leeds United in disarray as three big names set to leave Elland Road

It looks like it’s going to be quite the summer for Daniel Farke and Leeds United.

This time last year, the German was having to contend with the ambitions of new owners, 49ers Enterprises, alongside those players who didn’t see their immediate future at Elland Road.

That meant that Farke didn’t really have a settled side until mid-September, and yet he still came within a whisker of guiding them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Summerville, Gnonto and Rutter all set to leave Leeds

That he didn’t has already been brought into sharp focus with forced sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

With a family history at the club, it would surely been with a heavy heart that the club had to accept that their player would need to be sold.

If that wasn’t bad enough for Leeds fans to digest, it looks like there could be worse to follow.

According to Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, the trio of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto are also all likely to follow Gray out of the exit door if acceptable bids are tabled for each of the trio.

Losing just one would be bad enough but if all three jump ship, that would severely weaken the Yorkshire club’s attempts to get promoted at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Such is the fall-out from still being marooned in the English second-tier.

The outlet quote sources as saying the players believe that they have something to offer at the top level, rather than spending another season in the English Championship.

If Farke and his superiors are forced to accept that they’re powerless to keep the players, the best the club can hope for is that they maximise any transfer fee for each, allowing them to strengthen and give Leeds the best chance of promotion on this occasion.