Liverpool owners ready to invest €42m in European club with takeover talks underway

The owners of Liverpool have been linked with purchasing several clubs this year and it seems that the Americans are ready to take over at French outfit FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

The Ligue 2 side are a huge club in France having won the league title six times in their history but have fallen on difficult times having been relegated to the country’s second division.

Due to long-standing debt, Bordeaux are also threatened to be demoted to the Championnat National – the third tier of French football.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are reportedly prepared to make an initial investment of €42million to ensure Bordeaux can participate in Ligue 2 for the 2024/25 campaign as the Americans have an eye on a takeover.

According to local outlet France Bleu, FSG are “very serious” about acquiring the French club, with “exclusive discussions” held with the Ligue 2 side’s current owners.

Representatives of both FSG and Bordeaux have attended a hearing with the DNCG – described as the “financial policeman of French football” – which is a big step in helping them acquire Bordeaux.

FSG’s main man John W. Henry is said to be one of those to have made the trip, with Julian Ward also joining Bordeaux owner and president Gerard Lopez for discussions along with a lawyer representing FSG.

The Times have since backed up this report as FSG begin to expand their football portfolio.

What does the purchasing of Bordeaux mean for Liverpool?

FSG have been linked with investing in several clubs this year with a report from Globo Esporte stating in May that the Americans had an interest in the Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama.

The American company want to add more clubs to their portfolio but this will have no effect on Liverpool and in fact, it could strengthen the Reds. Bordeaux could be a place where the Premier League club can send some youngsters to gain experience and maybe a top talent at the French side could go the other way.

Owning multiple clubs seems very popular in modern football and it looks to be the way several of the European giants are going at present.