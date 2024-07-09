Liverpool could look to bring in two goalkeepers this summer.

Adrian has already left the club earlier this summer and Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to move on in search of regular football as well.

The 25-year-old Irishman wants to join another Premier League club according to Football Insider and Liverpool will look to replace both players before the window closes.

Alisson Becker is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, but Liverpool cannot hope to head into the new season with just one specialist goalkeeper.

They will need to replace the likes of Kelleher and Adrian as well. Liverpool will be competing in multiple tournaments and they will look to do well in Europe and the Premier League. They need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions and having two quality goalkeepers would be ideal.

Kelleher has been outstanding for Liverpool in the cup games and Alisson has been formidable in the league and Europe. Liverpool will be hoping to continue with a similar set-up in the future as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

Caoimhin Kelleher needs to move on

Meanwhile, Kelleher will hope to join a competitive club this summer. He played 26 games in all competitions last season and his performances have been quite impressive in recent seasons. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play regularly in the English top flight and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Regular football will be crucial to his development at this stage of his career and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at Liverpool for another year. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool decided to demand a premium for his services, given his performances over the past 12 months.