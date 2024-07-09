RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a key performer for club and country over the past year and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Manchester United could look to activate his £51 million release clause this summer. They will face competition from the Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Olmo is capable of operating in the wide areas as well as the central attacking midfielder role. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

Manchester City could certainly use someone like him, especially with the way Jack Grealish has performed this past season. The former Aston Villa star has been quite underwhelming and Manchester City need to bring in an upgrade.

Tottenham and Chelsea keen on Dani Olmo as well

Similarly, Tottenham could use a player like him as well. Olmo would be a quality addition and his arrival would allow Son Heung-min to take up the central role permanently. In addition to that, he could share the creative burden with James Maddison as well.

The 26-year-old Spanish international has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could transform both clubs in the final third.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity last season. They need more cutting edge in the final third and the 26-year-old will help score goals and open up the defences for them with his creativity and passing ability.

It will be interesting to see where Olmo ends up. He has proven himself in the league and at the international level with his country. He could be excited to take up a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him and it remains to be seen where he ends up.