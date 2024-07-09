Manchester City could still make a move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes even though his £100m release clause has expired, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

City have been quiet in the window so far but are set to sign Brazilian winger Savio from La Liga outfit Girona for a reported fee in the region of €30m.

Pep Guardiola’s side will no doubt further strengthen their squad as they look to win a record breaking fifth Premier League title in a row and a second Champions League title.

City could still move for Guimaraes

City are also looking to offload a number of stars and have already sold Tommy Doyle to Wolves and Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton.

The club are reportedly looking to find new homes for the likes of Kalvin Phillips, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham and Joao Cancelo who was on loan at Barcelona for the last campaign.

Guardiola’s side could look to strengthen in midfield given the likely departure of Phillips, and the struggles of Matheus Nunes following his move from Wolves last summer.

However, in his column for GIVEMESPORT Jacobs has reported that City could still make a move for Guimaraes even though his £100m release clause has expired.

He adds that City never intended to trigger the release clause or make an offer close to it, but they could try their luck with a bid around the £80m mark.

The Brazil international has been brilliant for the Magpies following his move from French side Lyon in 2022, and his performances are attracting interest from some of Europe’s big hitters.

The 26-year-old signed a new five year contract last October keeping him at St James’ Park until 2028.

Whilst the Brazilian appears happy in the north east, if an offer came in from City it’s unclear how he would respond to it and whether he would force a move away.

Guimaraes in the City midfield alongside the likes of Rodri is some prospect, but the likelihood of that happening any time soon is slim as things stand.